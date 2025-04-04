Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 729,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,382,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.80.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 8.6 %

CAT stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.26 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.