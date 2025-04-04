Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Update

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $449.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $306.45 and a 12 month high of $458.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

