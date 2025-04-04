Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $449.17 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $306.45 and a 12-month high of $458.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $416.64 and its 200-day moving average is $404.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

