Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Boosted by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 81.5% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,497,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Down 6.7 %

CARR stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.