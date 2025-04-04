Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.7593 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
