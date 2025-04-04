Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

CABGY stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.7593 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.