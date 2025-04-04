Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 569,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 371,172 shares.The stock last traded at $317.76 and had previously closed at $348.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average of $399.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

