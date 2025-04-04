Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNE

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

About Capricorn Energy

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £197.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.60 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.77 ($4.48). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.69.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.