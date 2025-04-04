Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.9 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

