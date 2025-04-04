Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$123.00 to C$118.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 4.4 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$99.22 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$97.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.91. The company has a market cap of C$92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

