Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $3.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,263.79% and a negative return on equity of 101.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESS Tech stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.42% of ESS Tech worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.