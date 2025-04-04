Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 300

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 328 ($4.30) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

LON:PETS opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.70. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 193.90 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 326 ($4.27).

In other news, insider Garret Turley purchased 21,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £49,956.66 ($65,456.84). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

