Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 10.4% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 282,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cameco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Cameco by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 706,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

