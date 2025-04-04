Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Camden National has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 18,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

