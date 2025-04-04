California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.