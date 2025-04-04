California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

