California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,137 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of TransUnion worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 12.1 %

TransUnion stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.