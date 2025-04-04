California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.23 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Natera worth $29,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 3.1 %

Natera stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.80. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,101,319.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,639.48. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,665 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,435.05. This trade represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

