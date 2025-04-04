California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.40% of H&R Block worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HRB opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

