California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.28 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,429 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $27,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $353.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.82. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

