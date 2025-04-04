Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) EVP Michael A. Browne Purchases 6,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 6,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,675. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CVGW stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $425.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 42.3% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

