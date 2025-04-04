Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,088,000 after buying an additional 2,555,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,058,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,581,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,629,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

