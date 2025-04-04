Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50.

On Monday, February 3rd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00.

CDNS opened at $248.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.09 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.96.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after purchasing an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after buying an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

