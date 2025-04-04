Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CABA stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 597,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 400,282 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 751,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.