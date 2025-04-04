Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CABA
Cabaletta Bio Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,634,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 597,828 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,074,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 400,282 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 751,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.