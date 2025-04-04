C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.63. 30,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 262,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,892.50, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 2.15.
C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.74%.
C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.
