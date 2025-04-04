Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.60. 10,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 26,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
About Bullfrog AI
BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
