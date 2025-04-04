BTIG Research Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to “Buy”

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $5,500.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,374.90.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,450.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,766.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,748.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

