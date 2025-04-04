Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $84.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

