Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 244.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 249,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 597,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

