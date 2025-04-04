Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $5,377,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Herc by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Herc by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 14,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,982,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $130.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.64.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Herc in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.20.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

