Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 470,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1,042.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 356,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 869.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Five Below Stock Down 27.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $58.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $166.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.