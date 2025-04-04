Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

