Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $517,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,863,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,652,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,455,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,803,000 after purchasing an additional 56,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,095,000 after purchasing an additional 459,821 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,641,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 85,753 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $75,868,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.13. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

