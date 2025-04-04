Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $508,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Down 8.3 %

NYSE RJF opened at $130.18 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.76.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.64.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

