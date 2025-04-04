Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Freshpet by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 1.80. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.