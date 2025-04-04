Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 855 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $569.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.41. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.