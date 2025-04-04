Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,865.16. This trade represents a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,263.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

