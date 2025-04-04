Brookline Capital Management Predicts OS Therapies Q1 Earnings

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for OS Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OS Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for OS Therapies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OS Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OS Therapies Stock Performance

NYSE:OSTX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. OS Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,060,362.14. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OS Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

