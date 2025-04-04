Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

BIP opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 741.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4,300.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,784,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,858,000 after purchasing an additional 650,892 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 12,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

