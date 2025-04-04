Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $49.60

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $2,674,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,679.50. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,289.52. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,628,453 shares of company stock worth $71,145,841. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. Samsara has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

