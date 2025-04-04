Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $178.64

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.63, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.70. Repligen has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

