Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $446.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.54. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.