Broderick Brian C Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2025

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTMFree Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.