Broderick Brian C Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Broderick Brian C decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

