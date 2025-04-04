Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,428 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 2.13% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $63,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,423,000 after buying an additional 227,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,135,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,709 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNL

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.