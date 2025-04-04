British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Price Down 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.83 and last traded at $39.87. 1,759,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,566,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in British American Tobacco by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,681,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,620,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

