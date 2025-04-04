Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $133,024. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

