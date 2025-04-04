Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 578,573 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 578,573 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $677,976. The trade was a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

