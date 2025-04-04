Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $447,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,285,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,411,718.12. This represents a 1.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,184,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,462,691. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.