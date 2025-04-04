Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 19,566 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 19,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $85,699.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,742,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,348.46. This trade represents a 0.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 15,209 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $61,444.36.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 20,407 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,851.28.

On Thursday, March 20th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 62,341 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29.

Adverum Biotechnologies Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADVM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 95,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 60,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.