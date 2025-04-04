Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Shares Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Approximately 53,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 348,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Bradda Head Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.32.
Bradda Head Lithium Company Profile
The Basin East Project has an estimated an Inferred Mineral Resource (JORC) of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
