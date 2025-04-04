Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 964,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.09% of Boyd Gaming worth $69,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

